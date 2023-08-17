Former APS student accused of posing as 8th grader, sneaking into Atlanta school

Atlanta Public Schools officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding a former student who posed as an eighth grader at one of the schools this week.

According to APS officials, a young man entered Hollis K-8 Academy on Tuesday and went through the process for tardy students.

While going through the process, school officials said he gave a fake name, and his mother registered him as an eighth grader on Aug. 10.

School officials then took him to an eighth-grade homeroom class.

After being taken to the class, APS officials said he walked out and went to the gym, where he was met by school administrators and other staff members who had discovered he misled them about who he was and that he was not a student.

School officials did not identify the individual however confirmed that he had not been an APS student since the 2018-2019 school year and is currently homeless and was looking for help.

When school resource officers searched him, officials said a small knife and a few bullets were found on his person.

“Out of an abundance of caution, administrators contacted APS Police, who dispatched K-9 officers to search the campus for weapons. None were found,” APS officials told Channel 2 Action News in a statement.

School leaders confirmed that the individual did not interact with any students and that the Office of Student Services is working with him to determine the best plan of action for his well-being.

Officials have not said if the individual was arrested.

The individual’s identity was not released.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to APS for more information but has not received a response.

