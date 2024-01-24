Former area librarian Katafiasz to speak at spring genealogy seminar

MONROE — Registration has begun for the 44th annual Spring Seminar offered by the Genealogical Society of Monroe County. The seminar will begin at 8 a.m. April 20 at Monroe County Community College. Kris Rzepczynski and Carl Katafiasz will speak.

One of the topics is "Coming to America: Research with Ship Passenger Lists." Participants will explore U.S. passenger lists and indexes and learn strategies for finding arrival records of immigrant ancestors.

Another topic is "Wills, Thrills, and Chills: Digging into Probate Records." This session will provide an overview of probate records, including wills, inventories and calendars, and where to find them online and onsite.

Katafiasz

"Introduction to Eastern European Genealogy" also will be covered. Attendees will learn about research challenges and get tips for researching Eastern European lands.

Attendees can bring their own lunch or visit a local restaurant.

Presenter Rzepczynski "is an archivist at the Archives of Michigan in Lansing, with a special interest in genealogy and local history," Genealogical Society of Monroe County said. "For nearly 20 years, he has worked closely with local societies and researchers, both in assisting them with their research and in giving programs to their local groups. His position at the archives has given him an interesting perspective on research, resources and technological trends."

Rzepczynski

Presenter Katafiasz was born and grew up in Toledo. "He was first exposed to genealogy while working on a master's degree in history," Genealogical Society of Monroe County said. "He taught at Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory for eight years. Carl began his library career at the Ellis Reference & Information Center as its government documents librarian in 1989 and in time became special collections librarian and then head of adult services. He left Monroe and became head of adult services for the Civic Center Library in Livonia in 2009 and retired in 2022. Carl currently volunteers at the Westland Family History Center and his local church and works as a substitute librarian for the Livonia libraries."

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

"Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to enhance your genealogical research skills and connect with fellow enthusiasts," Genealogical Society of Monroe County said.

The cost is $30 before April 6 and $40 after that.

To register, visit facebook.com/MonroeCountyGenealogy or email gsmcmi@gsmcmi.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Former area librarian Katafiasz to speak at spring genealogy seminar