Former Area Radio Personality Running For House District 61

NORTHPORT, AL — A Northport resident, former west Alabama radio personality and conservative podcaster has qualified to run on the Republican ticket for the soon-to-be open District 61 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Click here to subscribe to our free Tuscaloosa Daily newsletter and breaking news alerts



Kimberly A. Madison, 46, was raised in Coker and is a 1993 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School. On Monday, she told Patch she doesn't plan to run a typical campaign, as she aims to bring a fresh perspective to the office at a time of transition.

House District 61 is currently represented by State Rep. Rodney Sullivan, a Republican from Northport, who is not seeking re-election in 2022.

Republican Ron Bolton, a retired Northport Police captain, has already been on the campaign trail for some time, announcing his candidacy back in July 2021.

No Democrats qualified to run for the seat in 2022.

A mother and the wife of a retired Tuscaloosa Police officer, Madison told Patch she was honored to be in the race with Bolton, expressing a tone of civility in the earliest goings of the campaign.

"I have the utmost respect for the men and women who offer and risk their actual heartbeats to secure some of that, too," she said.

After attending Shelton State Community College, Madison began working with Clear Channel for seven years before moving into management and eventually on air at WTXT with DD Hamric until 2005.

Madison told Patch she would go on to start her own ad agency from her home, before returning to Townsquare Media on 95.3 The Bear with "Madison & Shepherd" in 2008. This would go on to be launched as "Madison & Shepherd" on 92.1 The Possum in 2017.

Then, in 2019, Madison and her husband — a retired Tuscaloosa Police officer — founded SheShed Radio and are currently developing new broadcasting concepts.

Madison's personal podcast on the burgeoning platform — entitled "Kimspiracy" — takes aim at a range of national issues through a unapologetically conservative lens, taking on topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Story continues

The 2022 primary elections in Alabama are set for May 24, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 8.



Have a news tip or suggestion on how I can improve Tuscaloosa Patch? Maybe you're interested in having your business become one of our latest sponsors? Email all inquiries to me at ryan.phillips@patch.com.



This article originally appeared on the Tuscaloosa Patch