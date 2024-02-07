Former Arizona doctor accused of assisting suicide in New York motel

A former doctor from Arizona faces manslaughter charges after allegedly helping a woman die by suicide in an upstate New York motel room.

Housekeeping staff at the Super 8 in Kingston found the woman unconscious and unresponsive on Nov. 9 around 11:15 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they initially concluded she had died by suicide, but further investigation revealed a second person “who contributed to or assisted in the suicide” was also in the room when she died, according to a statement from Kingston police.

Authorities did not provide further information regarding the woman, whose name has not been released, nor her cause of death.

Stephen Miller, who once worked as a doctor in Tucson, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and first- and second-degree assault in connection with the case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jeffrey Lichtman, Miller’s lawyer, said the woman involved contacted his client through Choice and Dignity, a national organization that advocates for the legalization of medically assisted suicide for the terminally ill. A bill allowing for such aid has repeatedly failed to win approval in New York. The District of Columbia and ten states, including New Jersey and Oregon, do permit medically assisted death in certain instances.

Miller provided her a book as well as counseling, and then traveled some 70 miles from Arizona to New York to witness her death, Lichtman said, adding that his client has provided other people with similar help in the past.

“She didn’t want to be alone,” Lichtman said Tuesday. “He felt empathy for her.”

He further emphasized the woman was dealing with severe, chronic pain with no relief, but did not say whether she suffered from a terminal illness.

“He’s an 85-year-old man who simply wanted to provide comfort and counseling to someone who couldn’t live with the pain in their life anymore,” Lichtman added. “For his life to end, dying alone in a jail cell in New York, is, frankly, disgusting.”

In 2006, Miller was found guilty of tax fraud and sentenced to just under four years in prison. He lost his medical license upon conviction.

