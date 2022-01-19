Former Arizona prisons director could face felony charges after armed standoff with police

Former Arizona prisons Director Charles Ryan is facing possible felony charges after an armed standoff with police at his residence.

Tempe police said in a statement on Wednesday they had submitted several charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. "After a comprehensive review of police reports, body worn camera footage, and witness interviews, the Tempe Police Department has submitted the following charges against Charles Ryan; Two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer , and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm ."

A spokesperson for the County Attorney said they were still reviewing the submission, but said potential sentences for the felonies could range anywhere from probation to more than 10 years in prison.

Ryan was arrested after an hourslong armed standoff with police at his Tempe residence earlier this month. In a statement, Tempe police said they responded to "reports of a subject with possible self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Tempe police responded to the area near East Warner Road and South Rural Road around 9:30 p.m. According to the release, Ryan was armed inside his home.

Ryan's wife and adult daughter exited the residence after the police arrived, police said.

According to the release, after trying to communicate with Ryan, he "opened the door leading from the house into the garage and pointed what officers determined to be a gun at officers standing behind the rear of an armored vehicle."

Have a news tip on Arizona prisons? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or at 812-243-5582. Follow him on Twitter @JimmyJenkins.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Arizona prisons Director Charles Ryan faces felony charges