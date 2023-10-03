Former Arizona Sen. Tony Navarrete sex crime trial nears in Maricopa County court

Former Arizona Sen. Otoniel "Tony" Navarrete appeared in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday facing charges alleging sexual conduct with two children.

Judge Suzanne Cohen scheduled jury selection for Oct. 12. The trial was expected to begin the following week.

Also on Tuesday, prosecutors asked for and received an arrest warrant for a woman named Yolanda Vargas who they described as being a "difficult" witness. They told Cohen that Vargas had been subpoenaed and ordered to appear in court but had not shown up.

Navarrete, who appeared calm as he stood silently next to his lawyer, was accompanied by a large group of supporters in court.

A rising star in the Democratic Party before his Aug. 5, 2021, arrest, Navarrete was accused of touching two boys sexually over a period of several years.

He was indicted on seven counts, and all but two are Class 2 felonies: one count of child molestation, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual conduct with a minor as Class 6 felonies, and one count of attempting to commit molestation.

He resigned his seat in the Legislature days after his arrest and pleaded not guilty in the case, and "adamantly" denied the allegations.

A settlement conference in September gave the ex-lawmaker a chance to learn his "punishment exposure" and what prosecutors believed they could prove at trial.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen told him the maximum punishment if he's convicted would be "well over 100 years." Early release would not be available to Navarrete, who could still take a plea deal if one was offered.

Michael Minicozzi, a deputy county attorney, told Navarrete that the case relied on a recorded call between Navarrete and one of the victims in which Phoenix police officers listened in.

"That's the crux of the case," Minicozzi said in September, noting that Navarrete expressed remorse in the call.

Court records reveal that one of the boys alleged Navarrete fondled his genitals and attempted oral sex. The other boy alleges Navarrete put his hand under the boy's shorts and attempted to fondle him. Navarrete, who blames alcohol for his actions, apparently thought the boys were sleeping at the time, records state.

"Of course, I regret any bad actions that I did, absolutely wishing everything could be different. I'm sorry, mijo," Navarrete was quoted as saying in the phone call. He was arrested at his west Phoenix home four hours after the call.

Cohen advised Navarrete that jurors were likely to find him guilty on all seven counts if they believed he was guilty.

Navarrete was scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial procedure conference with Judge Kristin Culbertson on Oct. 9.

Includes information from Arizona Republic reporter Ray Stern.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Arizona Sen. Tony Navarrete in court for sex crimes