Former Arkansas deputy charged in deadly encounter with teen motorist

A former Arkansas sheriff's deputy was charged with manslaughter on Friday, nearly three months after a deadly roadside confrontation with a teenage motorist.

Lonoke County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Davis, 30, had already been fired for failing to activate his body camera during the traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 23, officials said.

The stop ended in the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

The teen and friend Jordan King had been up late fixing the transmission on Brittain's GMC truck before going for a test drive on State Highway 89 in Cabot at about 3 a.m., according to a warrant for Davis' arrest.

As Davis pulled them over, the truck did not slip into park, prompting Brittain to jump out and reach into the GMC's bed, the complaint said. Davis allegedly told investigators he didn't see what was in Brittain's hands when he fired one fatal shot into the teen's neck, according to the arrest affidavit.

"Davis says as he observed the bullet strike Brittain, a container came from Brittain's hands that originated from the bed of the truck," according to the complaint. "The container landed on the ground."

Hunter Brittain (Courtesy Mystic Brittain)

The victim's family said that was a bottle of antifreeze that Brittain intended to use to block his truck from rolling backward toward Davis' squad car.

"King said he never heard anyone say show me your hands or words similar to that before hearing the gun shot," the complaint said. "No evidence of firearms were located in or around Brittain's truck."

Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob, who represent the victim's family, welcomed the action against Davis.

“These charges are just the first step in the pursuit of justice for Hunter Brittain whose life was tragically ended by this unjustified use of deadly force," the attorneys said in a statement. "This is the latest example of law enforcement shooting first and asking questions later."

Davis' lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.