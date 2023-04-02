Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces 2024 presidential bid

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his presidential campaign Sunday on ABC’s “This Week”, entering a GOP presidential field that is slowly getting more and more crowded.

“I have made a decision, and my decision is, I’m going to run for president of the United States,” Hutchinson said. His formal announcement will be coming later in April.

Hutchinson has long been considering a presidential bid, making a visit to the key first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa in late March.

“I hear people talk about the leadership of our country, and I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts.” Hutchinson continued. “And that inspires me when I see everyday Americans just saying: Give us good leadership, give us common sense, consistent conservatism and optimism about our great country.”

“And that inspires me. And I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson is one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics in the GOP presidential field. Prior to when Trump’s indictment became public, Hutchinson told USA TODAY that the former president should drop out of the presidential race if he were to be indicted.

“When you’re looking at Trump. It’s going to be a circus,” said Hutchinson.

Among Trump’s rivals in the 2024 GOP primary, Hutchinson was one of few candidates to not openly defend Trump after his indictment.

"It is a dark day for America when a former president is indicted on criminal charges,” Hutchinson said, adding that Trump should have a “presumption of innocence.”

