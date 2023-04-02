Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces White House run, calls on Trump to drop out
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his candidacy for president in what is an already crowded field amongst GOP hopefuls.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his candidacy for president in what is an already crowded field amongst GOP hopefuls.
Nino Niederreiter (Winnipeg Jets) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/31/2023
(Bloomberg) -- Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, said he’s entering the 2024 presidential race. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Oil Production CutHutchinson, 72, said in an ABC
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Trump should “step aside” from the 2024 presidential campaign now that he will be indicted, calling it a “huge distraction.” A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday on yet-unknown charges related to a hush money payment he made in 2016 to a woman who alleged…
Scientists were driving through the rainforest of Madagascar when something caught their attention.
The order also returns books on race that were also removed.
Patrick Rodgers shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Valero Texas Open, with his first PGA Tour title and Masters spot at stake. Making his 235th tour start, the 30-year-old Rodgers had a 12-under 204 total at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio. Canadian Corey Conners, the 2019 Texas Open winner, was second after a 69.
When it was suggested to Terry Sanderson that he might be up for a reality show, he responded with a smile, "I don't need that"
Netflix’s new political thriller “The Night Agent,” which premiered on March 23, has already been renewed for a second season. “While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent [played by Basso] answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House,” the show’s Netflix description states.
Chuck Todd breaks down how former President Trump’s indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney — the first time charges have ever been brought against a former U.S. president — has led many Republican officials to rush to his defense, even as some among them eye a potential 2024 challenge.
California produces 90% of U.S. processed tomatoes and more than a quarter of the world's total. What happens when fields are too wet to plant?
Four fatalities were reported in Wynne, Arkansas, related to the severe storms, including a likely tornado, that hit the area.
And her Timberland boots made the outfit a 2000s fantasy come true.
The best way to counter climate change is to tax carbon emissions. A 2019 report from the International Monetary Fund says “Carbon taxes are powerful and efficient, because they allow firms and households to find the lowest-cost ways of reducing energy use and shifting toward cleaner alternatives.” Along with a carbon tax, there needs to be a boarded adjustment tax on imports from countries that don’t have a carbon tax so goods from the U.S. will still be competitive.
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced voluntary cuts to their production amounting to around 1.15 million barrels per day in a surprise move they said was aimed at supporting market stability. The group had been largely expected to stick to its already agreed 2 million bpd cuts when its ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, meets virtually on Monday. Last October, OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, agreed output cuts of 2 million bpd from November until the end of the year, angering Washington as tighter supply boosts oil prices.
More than 180 Georgia churches have filed a lawsuit to disaffiliate from the North Georgia Methodist Conference.
Why Biden says his hands were tied in allowing the project to move forward
How concerned is Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo about a potential playoff matchup against the Celtics? Here's what he said after Thursday night's loss in Milwaukee.
The former Democratic congressman, of Dodd-Frank fame, has a lot to say about the rapid demise of the New York bank that he served as a director.
Vanguard Group founder John Bogle once said, "The stock market is a giant distraction to the business of investing." In other words, when you're investing in stocks for three to five years, if not considerably longer, then volatile periods such as the one investors are contending with right now would be a blip on the radar. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) isn't garnering the same attention from investors that it did a few years ago, but for forward-thinking investors with a multiyear buy-and-hold horizon, this could present a compelling buying opportunity given the continued potential of this business in the explosive industry in which it operates.
A wildfire west of Colorado Springs, Colorado prompted by extreme winds burned over 1,200 acres and forced evacuation from 100 homes.