Former Arkansas teacher accused of sex with student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former high school teacher was arrested after she was accused of sex with a student, authorities in Cross County, Arkansas said Thursday.

Kara Lee was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault in the first degree and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Cross County authorities said the alleged incidents occurred in November and December last year.

“A call was made to CACD and an investigation ensued finding that Lee had inappropriate physical touching and sexual intercourse with a male student. This investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

