Former Arlington police officer indicted on murder charge in October 2021 shooting

A former Arlington police officer has been indicted on a charge of murder in the October 2021 death of a man suspected of DWI, according to a news release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Phillips, who was working at the time as a police officer in Arlington, shot and killed Jesse Fischer, 40, after a brief police chase.

At around 2:28 p.m. Oct. 20, two officers responded to a call of an SUV stopped in the middle of the roadway along Pioneer Parkway near Daniel Drive, Arlington Police Sgt. Chris Moore said. One of the officers instructed the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, to stay where he was but he continued to drive.

Moore said the driver stopped briefly near the intersection of Daniel Drive and Arkansas Lane, where police informed him he was under arrest for evading and advised him to turn off the vehicle. The driver did not comply and drove away, according to police.

The officers went into a low speed chase with the driver until he entered Carla Court, a cul de sac near South Collins Street, police said. Police stopped at the entrance of the cul de sac when the driver made a U-turn and drove at one of the officers who had gotten out of his vehicle.

Moore said only one officer fired multiple times, and two officers are on administrative leave because of the incident. Neither of the officers were injured from the incident.

Police performed life-saving measures on the driver until paramedics arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, Moore said.

Phillips was fired from the department on Oct. 22, 2021 after an internal review of the shooting.

Area police unions, incensed after Police Chief Al Jones fired an officer two days following the shooting, held a vote of no confidence in the chief.

“The facts as we know them today are not going to change,” Jones said in an Oct. 22 press conference. “They’re not going to change today, they’re not going to change tomorrow, they’re not going to change six months from now.”

The indictment, handed down Thursday, is not a conviction but another way to file criminal charges. If convicted, Phillips would face five years to life in prison.

This report contains information from Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives.