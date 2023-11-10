Former Armour bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling more than $100K in forged checks

Nov. 9—ARMOUR, S.D. — A woman has pleaded guilty in Douglas County to allegations she had embezzled over $100,000 through forged checks while working as a bookkeeper at Bob's Farm Service in Armour.

Following an Oct. 12 plea, Kelli Jones, 44, is now to scheduled serve 70 days in state prison, and has been handed a suspended 10-year prison sentence determined on her fulfillment of a number of criteria during a five-year probation period. Notably, she must participate in "moral reconation therapy,"; she is not to "obtain employment in positions of trust or in control of employer's finances; she must also notify all customers of personal business of her conviction within 14 days of her release from prison.

In June, Jones was charged with three felony counts, the most severe of which was for grand theft involving at least $100,000 and less than $500,000 — a Class 3 felony that carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

A state investigation was launched after a manager at Bob's Farm Service had found thousands of dollars missing while going through the books, after Jones moved to North Dakota in March. The Armour-based ag business builds grain bins and hoop buildings, plus sells augers and grain-handling systems.

The investigation revealed that over a period of more than two years, Jones had been rewriting many of her payroll checks to be higher than her actual pay, as well as had been forging checks while her employer was out of town. Court documents reveal allegations of a history of check payments made to U.S. Bank, Capital One and Discover — three banks the business did not use or cards that did match company accounts.

In all, the investigation alleged that Jones wrote 36 counterfeit checks to herself that far exceeded her salary, totaling more than $100,000 in losses.

The other two June charges against Jones each carried up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines, both Class 5 felony charges for forgery. As of Oct. 31, she is listed in state court records as residing in Beulah, N.D.