A former Army captain has been arrested after the FBI said he uploaded a Facebook video saying he 'stormed' the Capitol

Thomas Colson
Capitol siege
Supporters of President Donald Trump wear gas masks and military-style apparel as they walk around inside the Rotunda after breaching the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

  • A former Army captain has been arrested in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

  • The FBI said that Gabriel Augustin Garcia published live footage from inside the building.

  • 'We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol,' Garcia says in the video footage, according to an FBI document.

A former army captain has been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot on January 6 after allegedly uploading live footage of the failed insurrection to Facebook and stating that he had just "stormed" the Capitol.

Gabriel Augustin Garcia, a Trump supporter and reported member of the right-wing group Proud Boys, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of civil disorder, entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the Department of Justice.

According to an FBI statement of facts, which was cited by NBC News, Garcia uploaded three live Facebook videos during the deadly Capitol insurrection, two of which were filmed inside the Capitol building.

According to the document, Garcia turned the camera to himself while filming and says: "We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol. It's about to get ugly." A crowd around him chants "Our house!"

The document suggests that Garcia then stands close to Capitol police officers, calling them "f*cking traitors," and later says loudly "Nancy come out and play," seemingly a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who led impeachment efforts against Trump, last week said that among the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 was an "assassination party" hunting for Pelosi.

The document states that at a later point, Garcia shouts "Free Enrique," an apparent reference to Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys leader who was arrested earlier in January for allegedly burning a Black Lives Matter banner.

The FBI has arrested scores of suspected participants in the Capitol riot two weeks ago, where hundreds of pro-Trump protestors broke into the building while Congress met to certify President Joe Biden's election victory.

Christopher Wray, the FBI director, said more than 100 people had been arrested as of Thursday last week among more than 200 identified suspects.

Garcia's attorney Aubrey Webb told NBC News that he would be freed from custody Thursday.

"Mr. Garcia is entitled to due process of law as all Americans are - regardless of their political beliefs," he told the outlet, adding that Garcia had served in the US army.

