Former Army guardsman sentenced to 42 months for child pornography

May 22—A Frederick man and former Rockville police officer has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Daniel Morozewicz, 38, pleaded guilty in June 2022 for possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Morozewicz was employed as a Rockville police officer and Army National Guardsman at the time he had child pornography and was distributing it, the release said.

A search of Morozewicz's electronic devices revealed he possessed over 12,300 depictions of child pornography and erotica, including over 200 depictions involving infants and toddlers, the release said. Over 90 images involved "sadomasochistic" conduct, authorities said.

Morozewicz's attorney, David Benowitz, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

According to the release, between September 2020 and January 2021, Morozewicz used a file-sharing network called BitTorrent to distribute, receive and possess child pornography.

He also used multiple electronic devices to download and distribute pornography involving prepubescent minors, authorities said.

During this time, Morozewicz sent undercover law enforcement officials child pornography multiple times. At least four times in 2020, the release said, law enforcement determined that the devices used to download and share child pornography were associated with Morozewicz's IP address.

In March 2021, Morozewicz received a tip that federal law enforcement wanted to interview him. The next day, law enforcement searched Morozewicz and his home and vehicle.

They found a smartphone that had recently been factory reset and erased due to the impending visit from law enforcement, authorities alleged.

Morozewicz also told law enforcement that he got rid of his computer because of the upcoming visit, the release said. Morozewicz's actions were viewed as an attempt to impede the investigation and his own prosecution.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested him in Bowie while he was serving on active duty at a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic.

Morozewicz's prison time will be followed by lifetime supervision upon his release. During Friday's sentencing, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher also ordered Morozewicz to pay $14,000 in restitution, the release said.

