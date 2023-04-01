Former art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old Gwinnett student, police say

A former Gwinnett County teacher is facing child sex crime charges after police say he assaulted a student.

R’Kheim Young, 36, is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail and is charged with two counts of child molestation and improper sexual contact with a child.

Lawrenceville police say Young was an art teacher at Gerard Preparatory School.

They say the mother of a 14-year-old student at the school reported that her daughter told her Young was making inappropriate sexual comments toward her that made her uncomfortable. She said her daughter later told her that Young had touched her private parts over her clothes and made her touch him.

Investigators were later able to confirm the allegations the girl made.

They say after Young was arrested, he admitted to the allegations.

The school confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that once the allegations were made in late February, Young was placed on unpaid leave. Once he was arrested earlier this month, he was fired.

Gerard Preparatory School is not affiliated with Gwinnett County Public Schools.

