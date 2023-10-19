Former Ashland officer alleges retaliation for reporting police chief misconduct

An Ashland Police Department officer who brought to light alleged criminal and other policy violations by Chief Gabe Edwards to city leadership, leading to Edwards' suspension earlier this year, is suing the city for allegedly retaliating against him.

Whitenener is accusing the City of Ashland of violating his due process rights under Senate Bill 26, which included the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights, and whistleblower protections for public employees.

Tom Whitener brought misconduct concerns to city administrator Kyle Michel on July 13 regarding Edwards' alleged actions and a further letter stating concerns the next day.

These included claiming Edwards' wife and a friend were added to the department's roster submitted to Peace Officer Standards and Training program, the regulatory arm from the Missouri Department of Public Safety that licenses officers, which would allow them to conceal carry weapons in any state even though they were not department employees.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Other allegations included accessing criminal justice databases without a law enforcement purpose and then allegedly posting information from those searches on Facebook under an alias; failing to revise department policy manuals; failure to replace department equipment within a reasonable amount of time, including a patrol vehicle camera; accessing city employee email archives without permission; use of racially charged language toward a Black employee and offers to show officers nude photographs of another city employee's romantic partner.

Edwards was placed on administrative leave July 17. Two days after that Whitener also was suspended, which led people to assume he and Edwards were involved in similar activities, Whitener argued in the lawsuit filed Monday.

"The suspension letter Whitener received from the city administrator stated that he would be placed on leave 'pending a psychological fitness for duty exam,' which the city would schedule in the coming weeks," Whitener's attorneys with TGH Litigation wrote in a news release. "No exam was ever scheduled, and Whitener was terminated on August 8 without any explanation."

The Tribune reached out to Michel for a response to the lawsuit.

The city is aware of the lawsuit and claims Whitener resigned and was not fired by the city and that the city has no records of filed grievances against any current or former city employee, Michel said in the statement.

The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted to slash Edwards hourly income by half Tuesday bringing it to $18.24. Edwards remains on paid administrative leave while the Missouri Highway Patrol conducts its investigation.

"This is an ongoing personnel matter and no additional information will be provided until an investigation is completed and reported to the Board (of Aldermen)," Michel said.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Officer who reported Ashland police chief misconduct sues city