Former Assistant DA gets monthslong delay in preliminary hearing on child porn charges

Jan. 19—A former Payne County first assistant district attorney, accused of possessing 153 child pornography materials motioned on Thursday to delay a preliminary hearing in the case, postponing a decision on whether there is sufficient evidence to hold him for trial until May 4.

During a brief court hearing, Kevin Etherington's legal defense team notified Judge Emily Mueller of a "lengthy" hearing in which the prosecution would present the full scope of evidence in the case. The attorneys said investigators are still analyzing everything they found on their client's Google Drive.

Etherington, was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child pornography and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act in November.

Google submitted a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, reporting 57 image files that depicted child sexual abuse material. Etherington was the suspect listed in the tip, according to an affidavit.

NCMEC forwarded the tip to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI then sent a search warrant back to Google for additional content, and Google responded with approximately 33.1 gigabytes of data.

OSBI agent Nicholas Rizzi located an additional 96 video and picture files of child sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors said more materials could be found between now and the preliminary hearing date, and additional charges could be filed.

The defense team and the OSBI agents, who are listed as witnesses, are based in Tulsa, so Mueller floated the idea of moving the hearing to Tulsa County, but it will still occur in Lincoln County as of Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 4, and both sides said they expect it to last for several hours, at least.