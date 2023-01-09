Former Assistant Director of FBI Intelligence discusses Idaho student murders

ABC News
Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in the trial of a former Columbia University gynecologist accused of sexually abusing patients, including a minor, two who were pregnant and Evelyn Yang, wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Dr. Robert Hadden, 64, pleaded not guilty in September 2020 to six counts of enticing and inducing victims to his medical offices and subjecting them to unlawful sexual abuse. Federal prosecutors alleged Hadden also assaulted "dozens of female patients, including multiple minors" between 1993 and 2012.