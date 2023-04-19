Former Assistant Director at Limestone County Community Corrections sentenced

Apr. 18—James Michael Hardaway, 64, of Elkmont, pleaded guilty last week to one ethics violation and one count of custodial sexual misconduct. Hardaway, a former assistant director at Limestone County Community Corrections and former Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority board Vice Chairman, was sentenced to 20 years, split to serve two years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

At the time of the offenses, Hardaway was employed as the assistant director of the Limestone County Community Corrections Program. Hardaway was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury in October 2020 on three counts of custodial sexual misconduct and three counts of prohibited acts of custodial sexual misconduct for "engaging in sexual conduct with three different victims who were in the custody of the Limestone County Community Corrections program while he was an officer of that program," as well as "using his position as a public employee of the (LCCCP) to solicit or receive sexual services from these three victims."

"No one is above the law, especially those who are in positions of authority," said Attorney General Steve Marshall. "Our community corrections programs are an important part of our criminal justice system and must be administered by individuals who are committed to the good of those within their care."

Hardaway must immediately register as a sex offender and abide by all requirements of Alabama's Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Attorney General Marshall's Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Limestone County grand jury in October 2020, resulting in Hardaway's indictment on ethics violation and custodial sexual misconduct charges.

Attorney General Steve Marshall commended his Criminal Trials Division for its successful prosecution of this case, noting in particular, Assistant Attorneys General Jillian Jordan Evans and Chris Moore, as well as the Investigations Unit of Attorney General's Investigations Division.