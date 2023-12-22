Former assistant prosecutor convicted of sexual assault sentenced to 30 days; victim speaks

The former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor accused of sexual assault has received his sentence.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was the only TV reporter in the courtroom Friday morning.

Amos was sentenced to 30 days in jail and will be a Tier I sex offender after pleading guilty to one count of sexual assault. He also has to sign a no-contact order with the victim.

He was also sentenced to five years of community control, or probation. He must also pay court costs and pay a $500 fine with the rape crisis center.

Amos must also be assessed for complete sex offender treatment.

It is also required that a license violation notice be sent to the Ohio Bar.

Amos was charged in July 2022 in connection to alleged actions that took place at a bar and Amos’ home in 2013, during Amos’ 22-year tenure at the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office previously told us that their office was made aware of the criminal investigation into the allegation in June 2020. In February 2021, the prosecutor’s office was notified that a police report had been completed.

Amos resigned from his position after his indictment last July.

