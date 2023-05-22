Former assistant prosecutor held without bond on stalking charge

A Wichita Falls attorney who once served as an assistant prosecutor for Wichita County has been arrested for the third time in recent days for charges in connection with his ex-girlfriend, according to online jail records.

Dean Colin Godfrey, 34, was booked into the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday on a felony stalking charge, according to online jail records. He was being held in jail without bond Monday.

Before his latest stint behind bars, Godfrey was free on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond for the trespassing charge in connection with an April 29 incident, as well as a $7,500 bond for a stalking charge in connection with a May 8 incident.

Godfrey was first arrested May 8 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing and then May 9 on a felony stalking charge, according to jail and court records. His arrest Sunday was also for a felony stalking charge in connection with an incident on May 8.

He is accused of repeatedly contacting his girlfriend and showing up at her home and workplace where he was barred, among other allegations, in police reports and the former girlfriend's request for a protective order.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Godfrey contacted the Times Record News on Friday afternoon, saying there are two sides to a story.

“I've made some mistakes just like she made some mistakes, and that's kind of how couples are," he said in a telephone interview Friday evening. "I wanted to set the record straight that I'm not a stalker or whatever the police report said.”

Allegations in police reports and a protective order request provide a long list of what Godfrey is suspected of: trespassing after he was barred from his ex-girlfriend's home, sending her numerous electronic messages and leaving voicemail messages after she told him not to contact her, hacking her social media accounts, threatening to come to her workplace and make a scene, and showing up there and driving recklessly soon after he bailed out of jail the first time.

In addition, his former girlfriend discovered Godfrey on the roof of her home during the early morning hours of April 23, according to her affidavit to support a request for a protective order.

Godfrey had broken a security camera and disabled two others, and she cut off her relationship with him, according to allegations in the protective order request.

Godfrey blamed his legal problems on his ex-girlfriend's mother.

"It's just that after three years of kind of being treated like this by the person’s mother — that's why this is all happening — and I messed with the wrong mother apparently," Godfrey said Friday.

“News or whoever needs to know how far a simple disagreement has gone . . between two people who were dating three years," he said.

TRN reached out to his defense attorney, Chuck Smith, who did not immediately return a telephone call Monday morning.

“I'm calling without my attorney right now because I've just had an ankle monitor put on me for a fight with my girlfriend," Godrey said Friday evening. "I’m over it. I’d just like somebody to see the real story.”

Bond conditions for the stalking charge he was arrested for May 9 require Godfrey to wear a GPS ankle monitor until he successfully completes a drug rehabilitation program.

He is also required to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, her mother, home and workplace, as well as not access in any way his former girlfriend's social media and email accounts, according to the bond conditions. He is also prohibited from having guns and must submit to drug testing.

A temporary protective order granted May 9 in 78th District Court also laid out conditions for him.

Godfrey filed a motion in a civil case related to the protective order, requesting police return his cell phone, according to court documents.

He contends it was seized without a search warrant, and that when he contacted a detective May 12 to request its return, Godfrey asked whether police had a search warrant, according to allegations in court documents.

The detective told Godfrey, "We're working on it," according to allegations in court documents. The cell phone is important to Godfrey's business, and he already allowed police to have access to it.

Godfrey is a former Wichita County assistant district attorney who was hired Aug. 31, 2015, according to information the Times Record News obtained from the county in response to an open records request filed May 10.

He left the DA's Office Sept. 29, 2017, but the county does not have records showing whether he resigned or was fired, according to the county's May 16 response.

In addition, Godfrey worked as an intern with Wichita County from Dec. 8, 2011, through July 19, 2012 and from July 3, 2014, through July 3, 2014, according to the response to TRN's open records request.

Godfrey is eligible to practice law in Texas and has no public disciplinary history in this state, according to the State Bar of Texas.

His practice areas include wills, trusts, probate and elder law, and he obtained his law degree from Texas Tech University.

