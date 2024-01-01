Former Assistant Timothy Good campaigns for change in DA's office

Dec. 31—Former Johnson and Somervell County Assistant District Attorney Timothy M. Good hopes to unseat his boss, Johnson and Somervell District Attorney Dale Hanna, in the March 5 Republican Primary.

Good said his entry marks "the first time in 24 years the citizens of Johnson and Somervell counties actually have a choice regarding who their district attorney will be."

Good said he decided to enter the race for several reasons.

"Local law enforcement officials are dissatisfied with the way things are running and a change is needed," Good said. "But no one is stepping up to make those changes.

"There's been a problem with the way local police departments and the DA's office are interfacing when it comes to prosecuting crimes, a situation most people don't know exists unless they're in the thick of things."

A situation Good characterizes as untenable given current county growth and challenges.

"Crime is skyrocketing because of growth and other factors," Good said. "At the same time, law enforcement officers are leaving Johnson County for jobs elsewhere. Unless something is done, we're not going to have the Johnson County of safety and security for our families that we remember."

Good, 39, praised the work of the Johnson County Stop the Offender Special Crimes Unit, a multi-agency effort of officers to battle drug related and other crimes. But, he added, more is needed.

"All of North Texas has grown to the point where the DFW Metroplex now affects Johnson County even more," Good said. "We need to interface with DA offices and other law enforcement agencies throughout the Metroplex in order to better track and fight crimes and we need Johnson County officers on the North Texas Terrorist Task Force."

Those and other measures, Good said, would provide a helpful sister organization to STOP SCU.

"STOP is great but shouldn't be used as one size fits all when it comes to fighting crime," Good said. "We need more specialized officers and units for specific crimes. The ultimate goal is to get good results for victims."

That includes focus on child predators and an increase in undercover sting operations, Good said.

"We've done stings before and I love those because they help capture and deter people who would harm our children from coming to Johnson County," Good said. "When someone travels to Johnson County expecting to meet a child I want them to meet one of our officers instead. I want to work to ensure that pedophiles think of Johnson County as the last county they want to go to."

A fresh start is called for, Good said in discussing his qualifications for office.

"I want to bring a new perspective to the office," Good said. "Tech is a huge part of investigating and prosecuting crimes now and there are few cases where it doesn't play a role.

"The DA's office needs to be led by someone who understands and embraces technology. I like Mr. Hanna. He's a nice guy but he's just decided not to use computers and technology and it's hard to effectively fight crime now unless you understand that."

Good describes himself as a Christian husband and father and conservative Republican.

A Fort Worth native, Good attended Grace Preparatory Academy, went on to earn his undergraduate degree at the University of Texas at Arlington and law degree from Liberty University in Virginia.

Before coming to Johnson County, Good worked for the Nueces County Attorney's Office representing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in emergency removal hearings in cases of neglected or abused children. Good went on to serve seven years in Johnson County as an assistant DA.

"As a prosecutor, I tried numerous felony jury trials including those involving charges of murder, domestic violence, drug possession, child pornography and sexual abuse of children," Good said. "I have made it a priority to collaborate, support and train with law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels. I believe this background has prepared me to serve the citizens of Johnson and Somervell counties as your next district attorney."

Good said he will be open, transparent and accessible to the public if elected and will meet with the chiefs of all local police departments on a regular basis if elected.

"The men and women of law enforcement are the backbone of our justice system and, as such, I will pursue a collaborative and working relationship with each and every law enforcement agency within both counties," Good said. "I will seek to ensure that the mean and women in blue are respected and appreciated, and I will do my utmost to support them in their noble mission."

Good added that he is board certified in criminal law.

"A certification that only 785 attorneys in the state of Texas have," Good said. "I am also one of only four attorneys who reside in Johnson County that hold this certification."