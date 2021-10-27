Former asst. fire chief arrested by DCSD

Oct. 27—GREENSBURG — In a release from the office of Decatur County Sheriff David Durant, an arrest has been made as following a child crime investigation.

As a result of a child crimes investigation conducted by the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, former Greensburg Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Witkemper was arrested by Decatur County Sheriff's Deputies after an arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 26, 2021.

Witkemper faces the following charges: Child Solicitation, Child Seduction and Possession of Child Pornography Level 5 Felonies.

As with all defendants, Witkemper is innocent until proven guilty.

