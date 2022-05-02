The former chairman of the Assumption Parish Chamber of Commerce was arrested last week after authorities said he recorded children and men as they were using the restroom.

Seth Glenn Breaux, 28, of Pierre Part, is charged with four counts of video voyeurism and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called April 26 to a Napoleonville business after receiving a complaint that a man was video recording minors as they went to the bathroom, authorities said.

After speaking with the manager of the business, detectives identified Breaux as the suspect, authorities said. Investigators obtained evidence indicating Breaux was in the restroom at the same time as a male juvenile in an adjoining stall.

Detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday at the suspect’s home and seized more evidence linking him to a second male child and two adult males during the same night at the same business, authorities said.

Breaux turned himself in Friday and was booked into the Assumption Parish jail, where he remains on $200,000 bail.

Investigators have gathered additional evidence found in Breaux’s possession depicting similar crimes against unknown victims, the Sheriff’s Office said. The case remains under investigation.

Breaux, who had recently served chairman of the Assumption Parish Chamber of Commerce, had been previously arrested in 2020 after being accused of filming a man in a public bathroom in St. Gabriel.

According to court records, he pleaded no contest in January 2021 to criminal mischief.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Former Assumption Parish Chamber of Commerce president accused of recording people in public bathroom