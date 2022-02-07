Former Athens-Clarke teacher sentenced in molestation case involving student

A former teacher and coach at Hilsman Middle School in Athens was sentenced to prison Friday in Clarke County Superior Court after she pleaded guilty to the aggravated molestation of a student she coached.

Visiting Senior Judge Thomas Hodges of Elberton imposed a sentence of 12 years with the first seven years in prison and the remainder on probation for 27-year-old Quinnesha S. Turner of Athens.

The sentence was a plea bargain reached between Western Circuit Assistant District Attorney June Teasley and Athens lawyer Ryan Swingle. Originally, she had faced a potential sentence of life in prison.

Turner was arrested in May 2019 after Athens-Clarke police discovered the teacher had an unlawful relationship with the student, who was under the age of 15 at the time.

Hodges described the plea agreement as fair sentence for the woman, who Swingle said has expressed “profound remorse” for her conduct. Turner grew up in Athens and was a student/athlete both in high school and college, but she was also a woman who struggled with mental health issues, according to Swingle.

Turner also expressed regret for how other students have treated the victim, the lawyer said.

The student, who no longer attends school in Athens, told the judge she lost her friends and was harassed on social media to the point she is now “scared to come to Athens.”

The student’s mother also described the harsh reaction that some in the Athens community showed her daughter, to the point of causing medical problems for her child.

Turner will be listed on the sex offender registry after her release from prison. Those on the list can petition the courts to be removed, but Turner has agreed not to petition the courts until 15 years after her parole.

In the plea agreement, the state also agreed to dismiss charges of sexual assault on a student and enticing a student for indecent purposes.

Turner, who had been out of jail on bond and was employed, was taken to jail after her sentence was imposed.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Ex-Athens-Clarke teacher sentenced in molestation case involving student