Former Athens massage therapist sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual battery

A former massage therapist in Athens was sentenced to six months in prison Friday in Clarke County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery.

Superior Court Judge Eric Norris imposed a first-offender sentence of 12 months with the first six months in prison followed by 12 months of probation on Cody Jonathan Barrett, 29.

Barrett was living in Athens at the time of his arrest, but is originally from Homer in Banks County.

Barrett was originally charged with felony aggravated sexual battery for the inappropriate touching of female clients in August and October 2020.

More: North Athens home raked with gunfire, but 4 inside the house escape harm

More: Athens-Clarke police charge 6 suspects believed to be involved in gang activity

Barrett’s attorney, Kim Stephens, asked the judge to allow his client until Jan. 3 to surrender to prison authorities. But Norris gave him until Dec. 18, giving him credit for taking responsibility for the assaults.

Western Circuit Assistant District Attorney Nellie Ndounteng recommended that Barrett be placed in jail following his sentence Friday afternoon.

Western Circuit District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez released a statement after the sentencing stating, “One of the most important factors in the resolution of victim-centered cases is the victim’s position regarding a plea versus the potential trauma of testifying at trial. The plea in this case was arrived at with full input and consent of the victims and approved by the court.”

The two women who reported the assaults attended the sentencing. A 50-year-old Athens woman described Barrett as a “sexual predator” who violated her as she lay on the massage table wearing only a towel.

She described how the assault had affected her, not only psychologically and physically, but financially as she has spent thousands on therapy as she has bouts of severe depression.

She described how nervous she becomes in public.

“I am fearful I will see Cody,” she told the judge, who also ordered that after his release from prison he is to have no contact with the victims.

The other 34-year-old woman submitted a written statement disclosing how it has affected her and her family as she had never experienced this type trauma.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Ex-Athens massage therapist sentenced to prison in sexual assault case