Former Atlanta city attorney, police officer indicted in $7 million PPP fraud scheme, officials say

A former Assistant Atlanta Attorney and an Atlanta police officer were indicted Tuesday after being accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

Buchanan said the indictment accused 60-year-old Shelitha Robertson of Atlanta, who formerly served as an Assistant City Attorney and other co-conspirators, of submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications for various companies they owned and controlled.

PPP is a federal stimulus program authorized as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

According to the indictment, Robertson fraudulently obtained over $7,000,000 in PPP loan funds that were then not used for payroll or other permitted business expenses.

Buchanan added that Robertson is accused of using the funds to purchase luxury items, including a Rolls-Royce, a motorcycle, and jewelry. He said she also transferred the funds to family members and co-conspirators.

“Robertson allegedly stole millions of dollars in taxpayer money intended to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic,” said Buchanan. “CARES Act loans were designed to help sustain small businesses during the pandemic, not to serve as a source of personal enrichment. We will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute anyone who fraudulently obtains these critical funds.”

Robertson was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

The identity of the police officer was not revealed as well as his charges.

