Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson

A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Police told Winne that Parms took a suitcase off of a Delta baggage carousel and into a restroom before going through it. They say he took a charging cord from the bag and took it back to another baggage carousel.

“I put it on one of the conveyor belts. It was a green bag. It looked just like my bag,” Parms can be heard telling police.

Parms did not have a ticket to fly or boarding pass indicating he would have had a suitcase on the carousel.

“Mr. Parms stated that he needed a bag. That’s what he told our investigator,” APD Airport Precinct Commander Major Kelley Collier said.

Major Collier says that luggage theft is rare at the airport.

“We have a lot of officers patrolling,” he explained, “so any issue that may arise we are able to address it immediately.”

Winne spoke with Parms over the phone who said he was at the airport to buy food.

Parms told Winne he has a job making $25 an hour and a loft apartment, and has plenty of money from his time in the NFL.

Between 2015 and 2019, Parms was part of the Atlanta Falcons, the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons a second time and the Carolina Panthers. He never played in the regular season, however. He did make several appearances in the pre-season.

David Irons Sr. told Winne that he trained Parms and if the allegations are true, he must have been desperate because he would not normally commit a crime.

