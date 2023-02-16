Former NFL player who scored Super Bowl touchdown accused of trafficking girls in Gwinnett County

A newly released indictment sheds light on a major gang and human trafficking investigation in Gwinnett County that involves a former NFL player for the Falcons and Raiders.

Eric Johnson, who most notably scored a special teams touchdown for the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, is among eight people indicted for alleged gang and human trafficking activity in Gwinnett County from 2021-2022.

Johnson is one of the alleged members of the LOTTO gang which stands for “Last One to Take Over” gang.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A grand jury indicted him and 7 others last week stemming from an investigation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Officer Special Investigations section.

In November, we reported on the arrests of nine people connected to the trafficking investigation from last year that involved four female victims.

Now the indictment reveals Sean Curry and Tyreek Lee were the alleged leaders of the gang that formed in 2021 inside the Fulton County Jail.

Johnson allegedly “subjected and maintained” one girl for the purpose of sexual servitude by coercion, according to the Attorney General’s Gang and Human Trafficking Prosecution units.

TRENDING STORIES:

The indictment also alleges Johnson “did knowingly solicit and patronize a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude.”

Prosecutors went on to say Johnson “did knowingly transport and provide [a victim] for the purpose of sexual servitude.”

The 46-year-old remains in the Gwinnett County Jail facing 9 charges from probation violation to felony trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

One alleged trafficking location listed in arrest warrants is a short-term rental near Shiloh High School. Neighbors told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson in November that they spotted airport transport vehicles pulling up into the home with multiple people in them on several occasions.



