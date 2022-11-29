Former Atlanta Falcons running back arrested on child abandonment charges

A former Atlanta Falcon is now facing misdemeanor charges relating to his daughter.

Earlier this month, former NFL running back Michael Turner, 40, was arrested and charged with child abandonment in Gwinnett County. He has since been released from the Gwinnett County Jail.

Turner was previously arrested in Gwinnett County in July on failure to pay child support charges.

According to the arrest report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the child’s mother claims Turner owed more than $11,000 in back child support and had not seen his daughter in over a year, despite living less than 30 minutes from her.

Turner started his NFL career as a running back with the San Diego Chargers in 2004. In 2008, he joined the Atlanta Falcons where he stayed until being released in 2012. He did not sign with another NFL team.

In 2012, Turner was charged with DUI in Gwinnett County.

