Former Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones home broken into, accused burglar arrested

Atlanta police with the help of am off-duty police officer arrested a man accused of stealing from a property that belonged to former Atlanta Falcons received, Julio Jones.

On Tuesday, police responded to the 2800 block of W. Roxboro Road in reference to a residential burglary.

Police learned the home belonged to Jones by the 911 caller and through the course of their investigation learned clothing and jewelry was stolen from the resident by 31-year-old suspect, Martin Williams.

According to officials the use of technology allowed officers to identify Williams to broadcast his appearance to police.

An officer working an off-duty extra job on patrol observed a man, now identified as Williams matching the description and was able to arrest him without incident.

After his arrest, police discovered Williams in possession of stolen property from the residence and noticed he was also wearing some of the stolen clothing.

Williams has been charged with first-degree burglary.

