Former Atlanta Hawks player arrested for super speeding after being pulled over for driving 113 mph

A former NBA player is facing charges after police say he was driving over 100 mph in the middle of the day on a major Gwinnett County road.

Brandon Goodwin, 27, is a former player with the Atlanta Hawks.

Duluth police say Goodwin was driving a white Tesla 113 mph on Pleasant Hill Road, one of the busiest roads in Duluth.

Goodwin was charged with super speeding and reckless conduct on March 5 at around 3 p.m.

Police say they want to get the word out about the arrest to highlight the dangers of driving nearly 70 mph over the speed limit.

Goodwin ended up booked into the Gwinnett County Jail before posting a nearly $1,500 bond.

Goodwin told the arresting officer that he just got the car the previous day.

The arrest happened as part of regular patrolling and Duluth Police Corporal Ted Sadowski says it’s about saving lives.

“Please drive responsibly. If you’re not, you need to get off the road,” Sadowski said.

