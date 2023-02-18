Former Atlanta hotel employee accused of exploiting teenager, harboring her in hotel room, GBI says

An Atlanta man was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after being accused of human trafficking.

GBI officials said in the fall of 2021, 30-year-old Dionte Johnson was an employee of the Economy Hotel near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that while Johnson was employed at the hotel, he solicited a teenage girl for sex and harbored her by providing a room for them to have sex.

It is unclear how long Johnson solicited the teenager for sex.

On Feb. 14, 2023, Johnson was charged and arrested for human trafficking as a part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

