Former Atlanta mayor, police chief named in lawsuit regarding deadly shooting of 8-year-old in 2020

A former mayor of Atlanta and police chief were named in a lawsuit concerning the deadly shooting of an eight-year-old in 2020.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the lawsuit was filed by the family friend Omar Ivery, who was driving in Atlanta when eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed.

AJC said the lawsuit names former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant, city councilmember Joyce Sheperd and the owner of the Wendy’s.

The lawsuit alleges that all the defendants failed to keep the area safe despite the ongoing violence AJC reported.

The lawsuit, obtained by AJC, said, “But for defendants’ lack of intervening to control or dismantle the nuisance of an armed barricade that obstructed the roads and the violence that surrounded it, Mr. Ivery would not have been injured and Secoriea would still have her life today.”

Following the deadly shooting of Turner, Ivey said in the lawsuit that “the defendants did nothing to end the lawlessness” on University Avenue weeks after Rayshard Brooks was killed outside a Wendy’s by Atlanta police officers.

“During the height of public unrest, Mayor Bottoms, Interim Chief Bryant, Councilmember Sheperd, and the city neglected their duty to protect the safety of the public and allowed lawlessness, vigilantism, and violence to erode and disrupt the area surrounding the Wendy’s at 125 University Avenue,” AJC wrote, quoting the lawsuit.

According to AJC, Ivey requested a jury trial and unspecified damages in the suit due to both physical and emotional injuries he suffered following the shooting.

