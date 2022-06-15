Former Atlanta Mayor set to join the Biden Administration

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has accepted a position to serve as a senior aide in President Joe Biden’s Administration, she confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Bottoms will replace Cedric Richmond, who served as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

In taking over for Richmond, Bottoms will be tasked with advancing the president’s agenda, while convincing party leaders the Biden Administration’s approach is the path leading to the best possible outcomes for the Democratic Party going forward.

Bottoms, the second Black woman to lead Atlanta, was first elected in 2017, beating then-Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood after the election went into a runoff.

Bottoms previously served as the executive director of the Atlanta and Fulton County Recreation Authority under her predecessor, Kasim Reed.

Bottoms is the only mayor in Atlanta’s history to have served in all three branches of government, serving as a judge and City Council member before being sworn in as Mayor.

In February, she announced she would join CNN as a political commentator after deciding not to pursue a second term as mayor.

It is unclear when she will start her new role, but told Axios most of her time would be spent in Washington, D.C. while her family would remain in Atlanta.

