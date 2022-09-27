Former Atlanta priest being accused of sexually abusing minors

A former Atlanta priest is being accused of sexually abusing children during his time in California, officials say.

According to the Diocese of Sacramento, 70-year-old Roberto Jaramillo has been accused of the repeated rape and abuse of a girl between 1996 and 1999.

They say he was also accused of kissing a juvenile boy in 1999. He denied the allegations and investigators did not find enough evidence to warrant further actions.

A third victim, an adult man, says he was sexually abused by Jaramillo in 2001, according to the diocese.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jaramillo left the diocese in 2005 and joined the Archdiocese of Atlanta until he went back to his home country of Colombia in 2008.

“The actions described in these matters are reprehensible and sickening,” said Jaime Soto, Bishop of Sacramento. “It is heartbreaking to consider the betrayal these sins represent toward innocent victims. We are committed to cooperating with investigators and doing all we can to secure justice for those who were betrayed and hurt.”

The Archdiocese of Atlanta confirmed Jaramillo’s employment, but did not comment on what capacity he worked in. They also say that there is no evidence that Jaramillo abused a minor while he was in Atlanta nor do they have records of anyone complaining about him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sacramento police have obtained an arrest warrant for Jaramillo, but have not yet taken him into custody.

Both the Diocese of Sacramento and the Archdiocese of Atlanta say Jaramillo has been added to their lists of credibly accused clergy.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: