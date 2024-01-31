Former Atlantic County election official sentenced to jail, probation

MAYS LANDING - A former election official for Atlantic County must serve 364 days in jail as part of a sentence for thefts.

Michael A. Gibbons, 38, of Glendora may serve his jail time by day reporting, to be followed by four years on probation, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Gibbons was the county's deputy superintendent of elections when the crimes occurred, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

He admitted guilt in April 2023 to two charges of theft by deception.

At that time, Gibbons approved unauthorized overtime pay for a subordinate, then directed the worker to deposit the money into a bank account provided by Gibbons, the statement said.

Gibbons also admitted that he had the county pay $911 to two employees who were cleaning his mother's house.

Gibbons must pay the combined value of the thefts, $911, in restitution to Atlantic County.

The former official, who was sentenced Jan. 19, also was ordered to forfeit all current and future public employment.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Michael A. Gibbons sentenced for thefts from Atlantic County