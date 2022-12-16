Former Atlantis Charter School teacher arraigned on obscenity charge

FALL RIVER — A former teacher at Atlantis Charter School was arraigned on Friday on charges that he sent inappropriate content to a young person.

Daniel Levin, 29, was fired from the K-12 school's upper school in late November after school leaders learned he had been "inappropriately communicating online with someone (he) believed was a high school student."

He has since been charged with disseminating obscene matter to a minor, a felony that could result in up to five years in prison.

On Friday, Levin appeared in Fall River District Court to be arraigned. An automatic plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

He remains out of police custody on the condition that he not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, including through social media. His next court appearance is set for March 1.

Outside the courtroom, Levin declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Former Fall River teacher arraigned on obscenity charge