Former Atrium child psychiatrist convicted of sexually exploiting children

A federal jury convicted a former child psychiatrist with Atrium Health Thursday with charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, said Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina in a news release.

PAST COVERAGE: Former Atrium child psychiatrist indicted on child porn charges, court docs say

David Tatum, 41, of Charlotte, had images and videos between 2016 and 2021 depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to court documents.

Tatum was arrested and indicted in June 2022.

Around July 2016, Tatum secretly recorded a minor while the minor was undressing and showering, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Tatum produced the video of the minor and possessed it, along with other images and videos of child pornography, according to a forensic analysis of electronic devices.

Tatum made similar secret recordings of others, including one of his patients who just turned 18 years old five days before the recording, according to trial evidence.

The jury convicted Tatum, who is in federal custody, on one count of production of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

A sentencing date has not been set.

The count of production of child pornography carries a minimum statutory sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charge of transportation of child pornography carries a minimum statutory sentence of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a statutory penalty of no more than 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

VIDEO: Former Atrium child psychiatrist indicted on child porn charges, court docs say











