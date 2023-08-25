Former attorney of Garfield shootout suspect says situation had him in disbelief

An attorney who previously represented the suspect killed in Wednesday’s standoff situation in Garfield said he never thought his former client would do something like that.

“Never in my wildest dreams. I did not make that connection,” Defense Attorney Brent McCune told Channel 11.

When McCune heard that his former client, William Hardison Sr., was the man firing high-powered rifles at police from his home, he was in disbelief.

“Nobody foresaw anything like this happen, but he was a very willful person,” he added.

Channel 11 first showed you a video of Hardison during our live coverage of his shootout with police.

>>> Pittsburgh active shooter: What we know about the suspect, William Hardison Sr.

It’s from four years ago when he was charged with traffic violations — and when Hardison hired McCune to represent him.

The two met at his office.

“He was pacing around. Getting agitated,” McCune explained. “The situation. The fact that he was getting confronted, had these cases. The facts he was in this situation. The fact that the law doesn’t apply to him.”

We’ve told you that Hardison considered himself a sovereign citizen, meaning that he didn’t abide by any laws.

>>> Explainer: What is a ‘sovereign citizen’?

“He wanted me to pursue motions in front of a common pleas judge, saying that the court had no jurisdiction, that he was a sovereign citizen. I said, Bill, I can’t pursue those motions, they do not have arguable merit,” McCune added.

McCune also represented him on a previous possession of a firearm charge.

“The case represented him for carrying a firearm was a simple handgun. Which is very common in urban areas, people feel they need that. Nothing like a rifle,” he said

When McCune learned Hardison was the one firing at officers, he called the police.

“When I heard how bad the situation was, I reached out and said, ‘I can call and say, Bill, what are you doing? We can go to veteran’s court. Just knock it off,’” he said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Thousands in Pittsburgh region without power after strong storms; some schools close, delay Trump surrenders to face Georgia election charges, mug shot released PHOTOS: Thousands in Pittsburgh region without power after strong storms; some schools close, delay VIDEO: ‘Mental health’: Family of suspect, neighbors come together to heal after Garfield shootout DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts