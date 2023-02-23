Former attorney in Hendershot Sporting Goods embezzlement case dies before sentencing

A former local attorney who pleaded guilty last fall to embezzling money from a local sporting goods store’s owners died the day after Christmas, his defense attorney said Tuesday.

James Kevin Reed’s criminal case was ruled abated by death during a brief court hearing Tuesday before Washington County Circuit Court Judge Brett R. Wilson. Reed had been scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday.

Reed died of a massive heart attack on Dec. 26, defense attorney John Salvatore said in an interview.

The abatement by death ruling nullifies Reed's conviction because he died before sentencing, according to Salvatore and Washington County State's Attorney Gina Cirincion.

On Oct. 11, Reed pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of fiduciary embezzling or misappropriating trust funds from clients Lance and Kristy Hendershot, who own Hendershot’s Sporting Goods.

Reed faced up to five years in state prison. Though Deputy State's Attorney Sarah Mollett-Gaumer said in October the state was asking for Reed to be sentenced to three to 18 months, depending on how much of the more than $103,000 owed in restitution is paid.

Reed had been disbarred in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

What happens with restitution now that defendant is dead?

The Hendershots had already been “made whole” by the Client Protection Fund, Salvatore said in October. That fund receives revenue from sources such as court cost payments and is used to compensate victims of various crimes, particularly cases involving attorneys stealing money, he said.

Reed was accused of bilking the Hendershots out of more than $100,000. The couple used a trust with help from Reed to buy out a lease with a landlord for their store when it was located at 19828 National Pike southeast of Hagerstown, according to court documents and officials.

Hendershot's Sporting Goods left the National Pike store in early 2019 and returned to Hancock, where it is at 65 W. Main St., Lance Hendershot has said.

Salvatore said, to his knowledge, Reed had not paid any restitution to the fund.

The Client Protection Fund of the Bar of Maryland filed a civil contract fraud suit against Reed through Baltimore County Circuit Court in May 2021, according to court records. The case involved multiple claims, including the $103,740 payment the fund provided to the Hendershots in light of Reed's embezzlement, records state.

Salvatore said Reed left a small estate.

Reed had been out on bond with the idea that he was arranging for restitution, Salvatore said. Reed had been living with his parents in Frostburg, Md. He was helping his parents and having difficulty getting a job, Salvatore said. Reed was working part time in Washington County.

Embezzlement defendant talked to his attorney shortly before death

Salvatore said he received a text from Reed on Christmas night with his client and long-time friend saying he was at Meritus Medical Center with a mild heart attack.

The two spoke via phone the next morning when Reed confirmed to Salvatore he’d had a mild heart attack, Salvatore said.

Later that morning, Reed was pronounced dead, Salvatore said.

