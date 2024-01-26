Former attorney Tex McIver pleads guilty to lesser charges in his wife’s death

The retrial for a former attorney accused of shooting and killing his wife will not move forward after prosecutors and the defense reached a plea deal.

Channel 2 Investigation Reporter Mark Winne was inside the courtroom Friday as Judge Robert McBurney announced that a negotiated plea has been reached.

McIver agreed to a felony murder charge being reduced to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charge reduced to reckless conduct. He also pleaded guilty to possession of firearm in the commission of a felony.

McIver, his wife Diane McIver and their friend Dani Jo Carter were heading home from a party when Tex McIver shot Diane McIver in the back as he sat behind her in the car.

Diane McIver died at the hospital. A 2018 jury found McIver guilty of felony murder.

In 2022, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned his felony murder conviction, ruling the jurors didn’t receive proper instructions.

The state set a retrial date back in December, but jury selection lasted only for one day before McIver’s attorneys filed a motion barring the prosecution from introducing evidence that McIver had an intent to kill his wife.

