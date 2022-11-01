Former Auburn man sentenced in 2018 federal pot raid

Nov. 1—PORTLAND — A former Auburn man who worked as a supervisor for an illegal marijuana trafficking conspiracy in Androscoggin County was sentenced in federal court Monday to time served, a fine and supervised release.

Mark Kilpatrick, 33, who now lives in Monmouth appeared in U.S. District Court, where Judge George Z. Singal imposed a sentence of the one day Kilpatrick already served in jail on a charge of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 or more marijuana plants and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

The felony charge is punishable under federal law by between five and 40 years in prison.

Kilpatrick pleaded guilty to the charge in June 2019.

Singal, who also fined Kilpatrick $15,000, told him that his role in the conspiracy as a marijuana grow building overseer who transported cash and distributed processed marijuana to buyers was a relatively minor one, and with relatively minor compensation compared to others in the organization.

"Mr. Kilpatrick, I believe, has learned his lesson," Singal said. "I believe he believes this is a stain on his background that will not be erased."

The allure of easy money drew Kilpatrick and others into the organization's scheme of growing marijuana under the guise of the Maine Medical Marijuana program, but in violation of state and federal law.

The Lewiston and Auburn-based organization sold large quantities marijuana and its derivatives to customers in Maine and out of state, Singal said.

A federal raid in February 2018 resulted in the arrest of 15 people and charges against several corporations created to launder the organization's illegal proceeds during its operation since 2015.

Singal told Kilpatrick he knew he was involved in an illegal operation.

Kilpatrick apologized Monday for his actions.

"I made a stupid mistake that I will have to live with the rest of my life," he said.

Kilpatrick talked about how important his two young children and their mother are to him now.

Story continues

He told the judge, "I promise, after today, you will never see me again."

Prosecutor had agreed to the time-served sentence.

"He's been on the right path to moving forward in leading a lawful life here in Maine," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Joyce said Monday.

Kilpatrick's attorney, Neale Duffett, said the 2018 raid struck his client "like a bolt of lightning."

Since then, he has provided a home for his family and launched a contracting business, Duffett said.

Kilpatrick's only prior criminal conduct had been a charge of operating under the influence 13 years ago, according to prosecutors.

He will be on supervised release for two years, during which time he will be barred from having any alcohol or illegal drugs for which he will be tested.

He must seek treatment for substance abuse to the satisfaction of his supervisor, Singal said.

Kilpatrick must report any financial gains and not seek any credit without his supervisor's approval.

He waived his rights to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Singal said the operation had "made a mockery of honest medical marijuana providers," engaged in drug trafficking on a "massive" scale and lured otherwise law-abiding people to serve as co-conspirators.

Most of the 15 people charged in connection with the operation have been convicted and sentenced.