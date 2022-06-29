Former Auburn police officer revives 2 men after apparent drug overdose

Jun. 29—AUGUSTA — A former Auburn police officer revived two men who had apparently overdosed on drugs last week.

Gary Boulet, who was a patrol sergeant with the Auburn Police Department before he joined the Bureau of Capitol Police in 2018, was on patrol near the Riverview Psychiatric Hospital when a hospital worker approached him Friday evening, according to a statement by Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

The employee alerted Boulet that two men appeared to be sleeping in a car on nearby Arsenal Road.

Boulet found the men in a Mazda convertible with Illinois license plates. They were unresponsive, so Boulet, a 27-year veteran police officer, began administering emergency first aid after he recognized both men had overdosed, Moss said.

One of the men had shallow breathing; the other man was in full cardiac arrest, Moss said.

Boulet removed the man in cardiac arrest from the vehicle and began to administer Narcan, which is used to treat opioid overdoses. He required multiple doses, but he regained consciousness, Moss said.

The other man did not require Narcan and regained consciousness after additional attempts by Boulet to get a response, she said.

Both men were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.