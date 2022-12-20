Former Augusta-area teacher barred from associating with children

A former Columbia County teacher will not be permitted to have contact with children under 16 years of age after alleged misconduct with two female students at Evans High School.

Gregory Steven Brooks, 65, is charged with two counts of improper sexual contact by a person of trust in the second degree, according to arrest warrants.

Augusta's sole cold case investigator'There's always a chance to revisit something': Investigating Augusta's cold cases

Updates on cold casesCold cases: Investigations ongoing in these Augusta murders. Find out if you can help.

Brooks allegedly slapped two female students under the age of 16 on their buttocks while serving as an educator on Sept. 24, 2021 and Oct. 26, 2021 at Evans High School, according to the warrants.

As part of Brooks' bond, Judge James Blanchard required Brooks cease contact with children under 16 years of age.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Educator barred from associating with children after alleged assaults