Former Augusta commissioner Sammie Sias files appeal, seeks new criminal trial

After being convicted last year of destroying records related to a federal investigation and lying about it to law enforcement, attorneys representing former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias are appealing the decision and seeking a new trial.

In July 2022, Sias was found guilty of deleting 7,000 files minutes after receiving a grand jury subpoena, according to previous reporting. He requested a new trial, which was denied. In June, Sias was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

The new appeal, filed on Oct. 2 in the U.S. Court of Appeals, argues deleting files on a computer is not actual destruction.

The appeal states "deletion is not concealment when the deletion can be undone without forensic tools" and contends the FBI chose to use a forensic tool instead of Microsoft Windows to look at the deleted files.

The appeal also argues Sias' instructed his former attorney to turn over a thumb drive to the government, and if it had been, he may not have been indicted or charged with making a false statement to authorities.

Sias is seeking a new trial and will be represented by local attorney Jesse Owen.

Augusta stabbing: Wanted teen arrested, charged with stabbing father in Augusta

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Former Augusta commissioner appeals conviction