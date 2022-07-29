Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias found guilty in federal trial
A federal grand jury found Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias guilty Friday on charges he destroyed evidence and lied to a federal investigator during an FBI probe of sales tax spending at Jamestown Community Center.
Each of the charges carries up to a 10-year prison sentence. Sentencing will be decided at a later date.
