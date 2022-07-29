Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias found guilty in federal trial

Indicted Commissioner Sammie Sias walks out of the courthouse after day three of his trail at the U.S. District Court for Southern District of Georgia courthouse in Augusta on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A federal grand jury found Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias guilty Friday on charges he destroyed evidence and lied to a federal investigator during an FBI probe of sales tax spending at Jamestown Community Center.

Each of the charges carries up to a 10-year prison sentence. Sentencing will be decided at a later date.

