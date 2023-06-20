Former Augusta commissioner Sias sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison

Former Augusta commissioner Sammie Lee Sias was sentenced to three years in Federal prison on Tuesday after being found guilty last year of destroying records related to a federal investigation and lying about it to law enforcement.

In addition to the 36-month prison sentence, Sias was also ordered to pay $5,000 and serve three years of supervised release, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Sias was recently denied a new trial following his conviction in July 2022. Sias deleted 7,000 files, according to an FBI agent at his trial, minutes after receiving a grand jury subpoena for bank records. The subpoena came as part of an investigation into the spending of tax dollars at the Jamestown Community Center.

Sias served as the president of the Sandridge Community Association, which operates the publicly-owned center. The SCA received $150,000 in sales tax dollars to perform upgrades at the center without Sias ever having to submit a receipt, and it appeared he transferred much of the money to a personal account.

“The community trusted Sammie Sias to be an upstanding public official, and saw him as someone their community could count on for leadership,” U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg was quoted as saying in the news release. "It’s important for the citizens of Richmond County and the Southern District of Georgia to know that their trusted public officials will be held accountable when they engage in illegal conduct."

