Former Austell cop, arrested on child molestation charges, receives indictment

Aug. 23—Matthew Darren Atkins, the former Austell police sergeant who was arrested in March on child molestation charges, has been indicted.

Atkins, 55, of Dallas, was arrested by Cobb County Police on March 10 and charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of violating an oath by a public officer. Atkins was promptly fired by Austell Police. His indictment on the three molestation offenses was filed Friday by the Cobb District Attorney's office.

Though the indictment is sealed, Atkins' original arrest report said he repeatedly inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl and forced her to touch him. He is also accused of engaging in a sex act in front of her.

Shortly after his arrest in Cobb, Atkins was arrested on another child molestation charge in Carroll County. That case was indicted on April 20.