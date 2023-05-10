Former Austell police sergeant sentenced for molesting 7-year-old girl

A former Austell police sergeant has been sentenced for molesting a 7-year-old girl, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr.

Matthew Atkins, 58, molested the girl while off duty in March 2021, according to police.

The victim told her grandmother that Atkins, her mother’s boyfriend, molested her.

The grandmother immediately reported Atkins to the police. He was arrested the same day.

Atkins was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 12 to be served in prison. Additionally, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Prior to his arrest, Atkins had more than 30 years of experience in local law enforcement, including time with Powder Springs and Douglasville police.

“Although this defendant once took an oath to protect and serve as a police officer, he betrayed that oath and the trust of his family, friends, colleagues, and this community to prey on and sexually abuse this child,” Assistant District Attorneys Lindsay Raynor said. “Thanks to this young lady’s bravery in cooperating with local law enforcement, Mr. Atkins will no longer be a threat to the most vulnerable members of our community.”

